White Lotus Group hosts landmark ‘Partners in Purpose’ convention to champion Bengaluru’s evolving soul

In a one-of-a-kind initiative engaging with the city’s spirit and future, White Lotus Group hosted “Partners in Purpose”, a cross-industry townhall conceived as part of the group’s larger commitment to engage with Bengaluru beyond the boundaries of real estate. The platform brought together thought leaders from across domains to reflect on the past, present, and future of the city.

Conceived as a tribute to Bengaluru’s soul, diversity, and cultural consciousness, Partners in Purpose positioned White Lotus not merely as a developer of homes, but as a custodian of the city’s evolving narrative. Set against the backdrop of Bengaluru’s growth story, the dialogue explored how infrastructure, purpose, and culture can together shape a more sustainable, inclusive, and soulful city by 2035, and the responsibility each stakeholder carries in that journey.

The evening was spearheaded by National Award-winning filmmaker Amoghavarsha, who unveiled and championed the Partners in Purpose vision. Known for his cinematic celebration of nature and indigenous stories, Amoghavarsha became a powerful cultural voice for the evening, urging the city’s custodians to nurture Bengaluru’s spirit while navigating the realities of rapid urban evolution.

The gathering was designed as an intimate, invite-only forum that brought together speakers and civic voices alongside leaders from White Lotus’ wider ecosystem, including influential advisors, partners, and capital stakeholders. Their presence reflected a growing alignment between real estate, capital, culture, and conscience in shaping Bengaluru’s long-term future.

The flagship panel discussion, “Bengaluru 2035: How Infrastructure, Culture & Purpose Will Shape the City’s Next Chapter,” featured an esteemed line-up:

Amoghavarsha, Founder & CEO, Indiverse Entertainment

Samir Arora, President & Chairman, CREA; CEO & Past President, NAR India

Raveen Sastry, Co-founder, Myntra & Founder, Multiply Ventures

Ramakrishna Ganesh, Plastic Pollution Activist & Guinness Record Holder, Founder, 7-Trees Foundation

Pavan Kumar, Founder & CEO, White Lotus Group

Manjesh Rao, Founder, Broker in Blue

The session was moderated by Sujit John, senior editor and veteran journalist from Bengaluru.

From reflecting on Bengaluru’s cultural bedrock to examining northward urban migration and regenerative development, the speakers articulated a shared purpose: to build a city grounded in values, belonging, and long-term intention.

Partners in Purpose found its expression in a defining moment of the evening. Designed as a consciously responsible, plastic-free and carbon-neutral gathering, the town hall reflected White Lotus Group’s commitment to environmental stewardship and long-term ecological thinking. In partnership with the 7-Trees Foundation, White Lotus announced the planting of seven trees for every attendee as part of a larger afforestation programme at its upcoming project, White Lotus Amanvana, in North Bengaluru where nearly 700 trees will be planted as the community takes shape. The initiative embodied the group’s belief that conversations about the future of cities must translate into enduring, living contributions to the landscape and the generations that follow.

The town hall also signalled a growing conviction that North Bengaluru represents the city’s next meaningful frontier - a region of innovation, community, and ecological possibility. Speakers and attendees alike reflected on the opportunity to shape this region with intentional design, inclusive infrastructure, and a shared cultural ethos that honours both growth and groundedness.