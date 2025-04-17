Wipro posts 26% rise in Q4 net to Rs 3,570 cr

Bengaluru: Wipro posted largely inline fourth quarter results for FY25 with improvement in operating margin and large deal pipeline. However, the company guided for a degrowth in revenue in Q1 of FY26 amid Trump tariff-induced macroeconomic uncertainty.

Wipro posted a net profit of Rs 3,569.6 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, which was a rise of 26 per cent over the same period last year.

Gross revenue of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm was at Rs 22,500 crore ($2.63 billion), an increase of 1.3 per cent year-on-year basis.

IT services revenue, which contributes more than 95 per cent of total revenue, was at $2.6 billion. This was a sequential decline of 0.8 per cent on constant currency basis.

Operating margin of the Azim Premji-promoted firm was at 17.5 per cent, flat sequentially and an improvement of 1.1 per cent over the past year.

Owing to the uncertainty in the macroeconomy post imposition of tariffs by the US, the company expects its revenue to be between $2.5 billion and $2.55 billion, implying a revenue decline between -1.5 per cent to -3.5 per cent. During the March quarter, large deal wins for the company stood at $1.76 billion, an increase of 48.5 per cent in constant currency term. “We closed FY25 with two mega deal wins, an increase in large deal bookings, and growth in our top accounts. We have guided for a degrowth in revenue during the first quarter of FY26, factoring in the macroeconomic uncertainty created after imposition of tariffs. We are speaking to the clients to evaluate potential impact of these measures. We want to see how large transformation programme and discretionary spend pan out in coming days,” Srini Pallia, CEO of Wipro said in the post results press conference.

Clients are approaching the spend cautiously and are likely to be measured (in their spend) in the near future, he added. “Our endeavour will be to maintain the margin in a narrow band in the coming quarters,” Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer of

Wipro said.

For the whole fiscal year (FY25), IT services revenue of Wipro stood at $10.5 billion, a decline of 2.3 per cent year-on-year basis. Large deal bookings for the whole fiscal were at $5.4 billion, an increase of 17.5 per cent over the same period a year ago.

During the quarter, the company management informed that some client specific issues cropped up among BFSI clients in Europe. It, however, clarified that despite pauses, there was no cancellation of project seen by the IT firm. Total headcount of the company rose by 614 in Q4 over the previous quarter, reaching a base of 233,000 employees. Its attrition reduced to 15 per cent during this period, from 15.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

“We have onboarded more than 10,000 freshers in the last fiscal year. Hiring of freshers during this fiscal year will depend on the demand environment,” Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resource Officer of Wipro said.