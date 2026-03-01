India's foreign policy 'completely exposed': Congress

The Congress, on Sunday, launched an acerbic attack on the Union government's foreign policy in the backdrop of the tension in West Asia, claiming that the country's foreign policy has been "completely exposed".

A day after criticising the US-Israel joint strike on Iran and calling upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to intervene citing safety of expatriates, Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary Communications Incharge, publicity and media, in a social media post on X, said, "The country is paying a heavy price for both the substance and the methods of Prime Minister Modi's foreign policy."

Ramesh, also a former Union Minister, cited several issues which he claimed demonstrated the Union government's weak foreign policy.

"No matter how much the Prime Minister and his coterie try to put on a show, the reality is that India's foreign policy under the leadership of the self-proclaimed 'Vishwa Guru' has been completely exposed," he wrote.

He said, "The American President (Donald Trump) has been consistently maintaining his closeness with Pakistan and repeatedly praising the very individual whose inflammatory statements laid the groundwork for the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. The US has clearly supported Pakistan in its fight against Afghanistan."

Ramesh also pointed to Operation Sindoor and said, "According to the count so far, the American President has claimed more than a hundred times that he intervened to halt Operation Sindoor by threatening to impose tariffs on Indian exports on May 10, 2025. But the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) remains completely silent on these claims by President Trump."

The Congress leader also criticised the India-US trade agreement as 'one-sided' and found fault with its announcement by the US President, alleging that "PM Modi pressured President Trump to make the announcement first".

Referring to PM Modi's recent visit to Israel, Ramesh said, "The Narendra Modi government's response to this imposed war on Iran is a betrayal of India's values, principles, concerns, and interests."

On India's relations with China, Ramesh said, "PM Modi publicly gave China a clean chit on June 19, 2020. This shocking statement came at a time when 20 of our brave soldiers had been martyred on the Ladakh border. This clean chit has seriously undermined our negotiating position."