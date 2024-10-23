Workers Seek Training And Guidance On Integrating AI In Their Work

According to a recent poll, few managers and staff members feel ready to use AI in the workplace; the Wiley Workplace Intelligence report provides guidance to assist them make the shift.

Fresh survey results suggest managers and employees are struggling to understand how and when to integrate generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology into their work. They seek training and a better understanding of organizational expectations and strategies to help them use AI in their jobs.

Nearly all employees (96%) who responded to a new Wiley survey say they are experiencing some degree of stress about change at work, with 40% saying they are struggling to understand how to integrate AI into their work, and nearly twice that number (75%) saying they lack confidence in how to utilize AI. That’s according to the latest Wiley Workplace Intelligence report, “The Human Side of Artificial Intelligence: 3 Tips for Navigating the AI Era.”

And their bosses appear to agree, as only around a third (34%) of the people managers surveyed say they feel equipped to support AI integration.

Employees say the best ways for them to feel more comfortable integrating AI would be if their company provided training on ways to accomplish it (61%), a clear understanding of organizational strategy (54%), and clear expectations around the usage of AI (48%).

“At a time of such upheaval, it’s important for companies to provide employees—particularly managers—with information to help them understand what is happening and how best to deal with it,” said Wiley researcher Dr. Tracey Carney, who headed the study. “Effective change management includes both implementing the tools themselves and helping employees cope with the big transitions they are facing.”

While most respondents (80%) feel their manager is supportive of their efforts to integrate AI into their workflows, just 60% think their manager is knowledgeable about how to effectively accomplish this integration. As organizations push forward with AI initiatives, bridging the gap between support and proficiency can help ensure a successful transition.

Three Tips to Navigate AI Transition

Wiley’s report provides three tips for navigating technological change and effectively managing the transition to AI:

Provide employees with clear use cases—Organizations should strive to clearly define how AI can be applied within their specific teams and roles, and what specific tools can be leveraged.

Enhance transparency and communication—It is crucial for organizations to maintain transparent communication about the AI implementation process.

Invest in manager training—Empowering managers with the skills and knowledge needed to guide their teams through AI adoption will bolster their ability to address concerns and can foster a more supportive and effective transition for employees.

Wiley offers professional learning solutions, including Everything DiSC, The Leadership Challenge, The Five Behaviours, and PXT Select, designed to help companies, managers, and individual employees assess and improve workplace skills, perform better, and become more successful.

Methodology

The data in this report are based on surveys completed by 2,005 individuals in North America, from individual contributors to executive leaders.