Works begin on India’s first GaN-based semicon plant

Raipur: The foundation stone for India’s first Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based semiconductor manufacturing plant of chip-making firm Polymatech Electronics in Nava Raipur was laid by Chattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday.

Polymatech Electronics MD and CEO Eshwara Rao Nandam also announced an additional investment of Rs10,000 crore in Chhattisgarh. He informed that the production from the 1.50 lakh sftplant, which has set an ambitious production target of 10 billion GaNchips annually by 2030 will commence soon. The GaN chips will enable working of 5G and 6G technologies.

“Now 6G and 7G technologies are coming and I am happy that the chips required for these technologies will be made in our country, and our engineers will make them in Nava Raipur,” said Vishnu Deo Sai, CM, Chhattisgarh.

The telecom device packaging facility will drive self-reliance in producing critical semiconductor modules for telecom infrastructure, IoT, and satellite communications, he said. With an investment of Rs1,143 crore, the project will place Chhattisgarh and India at the forefront of the global semiconductor industry. The chips produced at the factory will not only power everyday devices, but enable next-gen 5G and 6G networks, high-performance laptops, defence technologies, data analytics, and power electronics. The plant’s establishment marks a crucial step in India’s drive to reduce its dependency on semiconductor imports and bolster its position as a global tech powerhouse.

Nandam said Chattisgarh’s progressive industrial policies, robust infrastructure, proactive support from the government, and Nava Raipur’s emergence as an industrial hub made it a natural location choice for expansion.