WPPS holds seminar on wheat products in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Wheat Products Promotion Society (WPPS) held a seminar on 'Wheat and Wheat Products for Health and Wellness' in Hyderabad on Friday. Wheat industry leaders and nutrition experts stressed that the city has for long been a significant center of excellence in wheat processing, bakery technology, nutrition, and innovation.

The WPPS is an apex organisation representing all stakeholders in wheat and wheat-based foods. WPPS holds meetings, seminars, focused discussions with decision-makers, surveys and studies, training in skill development and need-based programmes across the country.

India is known as the largest wheat producer in the world and also the largest biscuit producer in wheat-based processed foods. Hyderabad, known for its biscuits, draws many tourists to have a taste of history written on these biscuits. Hence, it can be concluded that bakery technology and wheat processing are synonymous to this city, wheat industry leaders said.