Xiaomi India Expands its Customer Accessibility Options with Sign Language Support

Xiaomi India announced the launch of a dedicated Sign Language Support feature, underscoring its commitment to making technology accessible to all. This new service aims to bridge the communication gap for hearing and speech-impaired users, ensuring a seamless and inclusive customer experience.

Xiaomi has invested in a team of trained sign language interpreters to provide one-on-one support in both English and Hindi languages. This human-centered approach empowers users to interact effectively with Xiaomi's products and services, regardless of their communication abilities.

How to Access Sign Language Support

Customers can easily request sign language assistance by contacting Xiaomi Customer Care via WhatsApp. They will be asked to select their preferred time slot for a virtual consultation. Once confirmed, a video link will be shared for the scheduled session.

Availability and Hours of Operation

The sign language support service is available 365 days a year, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday to Sunday. The dedicated team of interpreters is ready to assist customers with inquiries, order-related questions, and technical support.

A Step Towards Inclusive Technology

As a global leader in technology and innovation, Xiaomi believes in the power of technology to help enhance human connection and increase opportunity and access for all, which makes this new sign language feature service one of the company’s latest endeavours to provide accessibility features.

Start a Sign Language Video Call with Xiaomi Customer Support here: https://www.mi.com/in/support/