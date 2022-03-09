Zensar launches D&I initiative Enliven to help women professionals to join workforce after a career break

Zensar today announced the creation of a D&I initiative, Enliven. The initiative will help women professionals return to the workforce after a career break.

Zensar's Enliven program is designed to assist women transition back to the workforce after a career break of any kind and to help remove the obstacles associated with gaps in work. Initially, this program will cover employees based in India.



"A gender-balanced workforce is crucial to an organization's success. Women bring skill, experience, perspective, and diversity to Zensar. The Enliven initiative will facilitate the reintegration of women into our workforce. We hope Enliven helps debunk the myth that a career break is a life break. I look forward to the successful rollout of this program," said Ajay S. Bhutoria, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar.

"Enliven is one of our key D&I initiatives, as we expand our vision to create gender balance and bring in more inclusive practices while creating a progressive culture. We have been consistent in our pursuit of creating an ecosystem designed to help these women professionals take the right strides in their career re-launch. We have already inducted a dynamic set of women associates as part of this initiative and look forward to adding more to the team. Our diversity hiring practices follow global best practices, as we constantly try to learn and evolve to be a more gender-diverse, inclusive company," said Vivek Ranjan, CHRO, Zensar.

The Enliven program focuses on hiring women after a career break, people with disabilities, and individuals from the LGBTQ+ community. Diversity is leadership-driven at Zensar, supporting our D&I council to create an equal, inclusive gender balance through global learning platforms and associations. Other facets like equal pay and promotion, work flexibility, wellness resources, and benefits uphold our inclusive practices. The team has introduced gender pay gap fitment, zero discrimination in promotion, performance rating processes, and learning platforms exclusive to our women employees.

Zensar works to support UN's Sustainable Development Goals 5 (gender equality) and 10 (reduced inequalities) and applies a gender lens in the periodic reviews of talent acquisition and retention.