ZeroHarm joins hands with HealthifyMe and top diagnostic chains in India to track nutraceutical effectiveness in real time.

ZeroHarm Sciences, a clean-label nutraceutical brand, is introducing India’s first evidence-based nutraceutical solution with its flagship product Carb Cutter, and plans to extend this proof-driven approach across its other offerings. In a category long driven by promises, ZeroHarm is pioneering proof by integrating Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) sensors and diagnostic support through partners HealthifyMe and top diagnostic chains in India, enabling users to track the real-time impact of nutraceuticals.

With this offering, users can monitor their glucose responses, spikes, drops, and stabilisation within hours of consumption, clearly seeing how the nutraceutical affects their body’s sugar levels. The ability to track measurable results so quickly makes supplementation transparent, personalised, and data-backed. All data is captured and interpreted via HealthifyMe’s platform, making supplementation transparent, personalised, and results-driven.

“For far too long, supplements have been sold on promises with little proof. At ZeroHarm, we are changing that narrative. With Carb Cutter integrated with CGM sensors and diagnostics, users don’t just consume a product; they see clear, real-time evidence of how it works for their body. This is a shift towards making supplementation transparent, personalised, and backed by science,” said Sachin Darbarwar, Founder & CEO, ZeroHarm.

A HealthifyMe spokesperson added, “Our goal has always been to use data to help people make better health decisions. This partnership takes it further by showing users clear evidence of how a product is working for them.”

This initiative is being rolled out under ZeroHarm’s new brand campaign, “Proof Over Promise,” positioning the company as the first in India to merge nutraceutical science, continuous health monitoring, and diagnostic validation, replacing guesswork with measurable results.