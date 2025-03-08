Aakash Puri unveils ‘Karmasthalam’ motion poster

The highly anticipated Pan-India film Karmasthalam, directed by Rocky Sherman under the Rai Films banner, is all set to captivate audiences with its powerful narrative. Produced by Srinivas Subramanya, the film features Bigg Boss fame Archana (Veda), Mitali Chauhan, Vinod Alva, Kalakeya Prabhakar, Balagam Sanjay, Nag Mahesh, Dil Ramesh, and Chitra Srinu in key roles.

The motion poster of Karmasthalam was officially unveiled by actor Aakash Puri, who attended the event as the chief guest along with actor Vijay Shankar. The motion poster, filled with intense visuals and gripping background music, has already sparked curiosity among the audience.

Speaking at the event, Aakash Puri expressed his excitement for the film, saying, “The title Karmasthalam itself is very powerful, and the motion poster looks promising. As someone who believes in karma, I feel this film will strongly connect with the audience, especially after the success of films like Hanuman, Karthikeya, and Kantara. Hats off to the producer for supporting young and talented directors like Rocky Sherman.”

Lead actress Mitali Chauhan thanked the director for giving her a powerful role and hoped the audience would appreciate her performance. Actor Kranti Killi expressed his pride in being part of a film that highlights Sanatana Dharma and traditional values, stating, “Films like The Kashmir Files, Kerala Story, and Razakar have done a great job in bringing hidden stories to light. I am glad Karmasthalam is following the same path.”

Producer Yuvraj revealed that he was instantly impressed when he first heard the storyline eight months ago. He said, “This film is rooted in our culture and highlights the power of Sanatana Dharma. Director Rocky has given his 100% to bring this story to life.”

Director Rocky Sherman, addressing the media, shared his vision behind the film. He said, “We often celebrate festivals without knowing the deep historical or spiritual significance behind them. Through Karmasthalam, I aim to tell one such untold story of MahishasuraMardhini. I am confident the audience will appreciate the effort.”

The grand launch event concluded on a high note with the team receiving immense support and well-wishes. With its gripping storyline, powerful cast, and deep-rooted cultural essence, Karmasthalam is anticipated to make a strong impact at the box office. The official release date is expected to be announced soon.



