Aalim Hakim collaborates with Ram Charan for never-seen-before look in ‘Peddhi’

Global star Ram Charan is gearing up to stun audiences with a brand-new avatar in the highly anticipated Pan-India film Peddhi. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, the project is being mounted on a grand scale by producer Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The film has already become the talk of the nation with its first glimpses, and excitement is now soaring as celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim works closely with Ram Charan to craft a never-before-seen look for the star. The pictures of Hakim with Charan, recently circulating on social media, have only added to the anticipation, with fans eager to witness his new style and swag on screen.

Set to release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday, Peddhi is shaping up as one of the actor’s most ambitious projects. The film also features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, whose first look was unveiled on his birthday, alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the female lead. Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma will be seen in pivotal roles.

Adding to the grandeur, the film boasts a stellar technical crew. Ace cinematographer R. Rathnavelu is handling the visuals, while Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman is creating the music. National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli is also part of the team, promising top-notch cinematic quality.

With its stellar cast, massive production scale, and Ram Charan’s new look, Peddhi is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2026.