Actor Abbas sad story: Worked as mechanic & cab driver to avoid financial crunch

‘Prema Desam’ movie fame Abbas is away from showbiz from a very long time. The actor has given a special interview to a Tamil journalist, and the content of that interview is going viral now. Especially the actor’s revelation about his job in New Zealand is creating ripples.



After debuting with “Prema Desam” back in 1996 at the age of 19, there is no looking back for Kolkata-based model. The actor is later seen in more than 50 movies. However in 2015, for reasons unknown, the actor left the film industry and settled in New Zealand, where he’s said to have picked up a software job. Many wonder why his wife Erum Ali also left her fashion designing career in Tamil Industry.

In his interview, Abbas stated that as the film industry bored him to the core after being in it for nearly 20 years, he left for New Zealand such that he could save his family from a financial crunch. However, he’s said to have taken up odd jobs like bike mechanic and cab driver in Auckland, to earn money. While the actor hasn’t stressed much on his life in NZ, it looks like he has returned to Chennai now, and might soon get back into films again.

In this time where former actors giving a solid comeback with OTT projects and films, Hans India hopes Abbas will find enough work and a bag full of offers.