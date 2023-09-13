Actor Mohit Raina Aspires to Portray Indian Hockey Player Dhanraj Pillay On Big Screen

Versatile actor Mohit Raina, who will be next seen in the upcoming web series ‘The Freelancer’ has already acted in various genres including suspense, comedy, thriller, action and romance, but sports is one genre he is yet to explore. Opening up about the same, Mohit Raina has expressed his desire to essay the role of Former Indian Hockey Team Captain Dhanraj Pillay in a full-fledged sports film. Inspired by his life story, the actor wishes to bring to the audience the extraordinary journey of Dhanraj Pillay.

With Indian Hockey Team winning accolades at various international sporting events, it's only relevant to have more mainstream movies being made on the sport. Mohit’s desire to portray Dhanraj Pillay makes for a great possibility as cine lovers would get to witness the actor in a rather different and challenging role.

Speaking of Dhanraj Pillay, the Former Indian Hockey Team Captain made India win the 1998 Asian Games and 2003 Asia Cup under his captaincy despite having practised with broken Hockey sticks in his early days. A true sports hero, he has had his share of highs and lows, making every bit of his journey worthwhile to be shown on the silver screen.

Talking about wanting to essay the role of Dhanraj Pillay, Mohit Raina said, “I was fascinated by getting an insight into the life of Mr Dhanraj Pillay. His journey is so exceptional — right from his victories to his misses. He has inspired millions and for me, it would be an honour to play him on screen. Sports as a genre is something I'm keen to

explore and would love to mould myself for the role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohit Raina will also be seen in 'Mumbai Diaries' Season 2 along with other yet-to-be-announced projects.