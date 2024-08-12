Actress Sandhya Raju gets invitation by President of India for Independence Day ‘At Home’reception

Esteemed Kuchipudi dancer and acclaimed Telugu actress Sandhya Raju has been invited by President Draupadi Murmu to attend the prestigious "At Home" reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on August 15, 2024, in celebration of India's 77th Independence Day.



Sandhya Raju, who has earned two National Film Awards for her debut Telugu film Natyam, is the daughter of PR Venkatrama Raja, Chairman of the Ramco Group of Industries. As the founder of Nishrinkala Dance Academy and Nishrinkala Films in Hyderabad, she has played a pivotal role in promoting the classical dance form of Kuchipudi on a global scale through her performances, academy, and cinematic endeavors.

The "At Home" reception, a distinguished event hosted by the President, follows the Independence Day celebrations and is attended by senior politicians, military officials, diplomats, and other notable personalities. It is a formal affair marked by national pride, where guests come together to celebrate India's independence.

Expressing her gratitude, Sandhya Raju said, "This invitation is a significant honor, not only recognizing my accomplishments but also underscoring my responsibility to continue uplifting the rich cultural heritage of Kuchipudi and Telugu Cinema."Her invitation is a testament to her contributions to Indian classical dance and cinema.







