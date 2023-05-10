Adah Sharma Thanks Her Fans For Making ‘The Kerala Story’ A Trend On Social Media

It is all known that Adah Sharma’s ‘The Kerala Story’ is running successfully in the theatres by bagging record breaking collections. Even though a few states banned the movie, the collections are unstoppable as the movie crossed Rs 50 crores within five days of release. So, on this special occasion, Adah thanked all her fans for making the movie trend on social media with a special post…

Thank you to all the crores of you who are going to watch our film,thank you for making it trend,thank you for loving my performance.This weekend the 12th #TheKeralaStory releases internationally in 37 countries (or more) ❤️❤️ #adahsharma pic.twitter.com/XiVnvBIQPw — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 10, 2023

Well, ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also supported ‘The Kashmir Files’ and dropped a post on his Twitter page…

You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong. pic.twitter.com/DxNFJC1N4w — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 9, 2023

He also adds, “You want to fight propaganda. Then go in numbers and see the film that talks against misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest. It’s running in cinemas and is called “Afwaah”. Go make your voice stronger. Go make a point. That’s the right way to fight.”

He posted this tweet in regards to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ban on the movie in the state. He raised his voice against the decision and dropped this post… Even senior actress Shabana Azmi also stood in support of ‘The Kerala Story’ and wrote, “Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority.”

Well, in the trailer, the makers showcased that 32000 girls went missing from Kerala and joined the ISIS group but coming to the movie, the number decreased to 3 and several petitions were also filed against this movie in the court. But High Court denied to give a stay order on the movie as the censor board cleared it!