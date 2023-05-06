Adah Sharma’s ‘The Kerala Story’ First Day Collections Witness The Solid Occupancy

It is all known that Adah Sharma starrer ‘The Kerala Story’ movie was released in the theatres yesterday amid many controversies. But the movie surprisingly bagged a decent collection report on the first day and proved that it got a good start from the audience! Although many petitioners filed a case in Kerala High Court against the movie, the court denied giving a stay order on the movie as it cleared the censor formalities. The movie minted Rs 8 crores on the first day and surpassed all expectations.

Even Bollywood’s ace PR Taran Adarsh also shared the first day collection report of this movie on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, “#TheKeralaStory hits the ball out of the stadium… Takes a SMASHING START… Evening + night shows witness solid occupancy… The Day 1 numbers are an EYE-OPENER for the entire industry… TERRIFIC weekend assured… Fri ₹ 8.03 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice”.

He also shared the review and tagged it as powerful giving it 4 ratings. “Bold. Blunt. Thought-provoking. Hard-hitting. Disturbing… You need a strong stomach to absorb this story… Director #SudiptoSen packs a solid punch… #AdahSharma is terrific… #Boxoffice WINNER. #TheKeralaStoryReview”.

Going with the plot, it showcases how a few Kerala women convert into Muslims and later join ISIS. This turned into controversy as the makers stated that the movie is made basing true facts. But Kerala Chief Minister also rubbished it and said that the makers are showcasing false content about the state. But surprisingly PM Modi lauded the makers and also praised the plot in his Bellary public meeting!

The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner.