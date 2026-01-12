Adam Sandler jokes about aging

Hollywood star Adam Sandler left audiences in splits as he candidly joked about growing older while accepting the Career Achievement Award at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards. The 59-year-old actor, known for his self-deprecating humour, shared a hilarious list of reasons why he believes he is officially old.

During his acceptance speech, Sandler humorously spoke about the physical realities of aging, exaggerating them with his trademark comic timing. From joking about needing medical help for everyday bodily functions to describing the strange sounds his body makes when he sits down, the actor had the crowd laughing throughout. He quipped that his sense of taste has dwindled so much that everything he eats tastes the same, except for oatmeal, which he said tastes worse than expected.

As reported by People, Sandler also touched upon modern-day aging struggles that many could relate to. He joked about increasing the font size on his phone so much that his messages could be read by fellow passengers on a flight and admitted to relying on hygiene products he never imagined using in his younger years.

Continuing his comic monologue, Sandler shared absurd yet relatable observations, including his skin behaving differently while swimming and the awkward conversations he now has at high school reunions, often expressing condolences rather than sharing laughs. He also poked fun at his mismatched toenails, comparing them to a box of crayons.

Wrapping up his speech, Sandler joked about contacting a diaper company with business ideas and admitted that despite having access to dozens of Oscar screener films, he barely manages to stay awake for more than a few minutes.

With his sharp wit and honest humour, Adam Sandler once again proved that laughter only gets better with age.