‘Adipurush’ showing its rage on Amazon Prime Video

Prabhas and Om Raut’s mythological action drama, “Adipurush” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film made its entry into OTT space silently. Kriti Sanon is seen as Janaki in the film.

The latest news is that ‘Adipurush’ started its rage on Amazon Prime Video. The film is now trending at the second position on Prime Video India charts. “Adipurush” is produced together by Retrophiles and T-Series, and it has Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan, and Trupti Toradmal in vital roles.