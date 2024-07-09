Akshay recalls how Radhikka Madan attended classes to learn to speak Marathi for ‘Sarfira’

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar has praised his 'Sarfira' co-star Radhikka Madan for pushing the envelope to portray a Maharashtrian girl in the upcoming film.



In 'Sarfira', Radhikka plays Rani, a spirited and resilient Maharashtrian girl who faces numerous challenges with unwavering determination. She adopted the nuances of Marathi culture, adding depth and authenticity to her portrayal, according to a statement.

Akshay praised Radhikka’s performance and said: "This is the best performance I have ever seen. I don't know what you all think about her. She is not Maharashtrian, but she has acted like one. She is very well-spoken."

"Her language was very good, and she has gone through whole classes to learn how to speak Marathi and what to say. That is what she has done."

On July 4, the makers of the film released the song 'Chaawat', which showcases a traditional Maharashtrian wedding.

Penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the lyrics of 'Chaawat' are composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. It is sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

'Sarfira' traces the journey of Veer Mhatre, whose main goal is to introduce low-cost aviation carriers. It is inspired by the life of G. R. Gopinath, the founder of the Indian low-cost airline Simplifly Deccan.

'Sarfira' is a remake of the Tamil hit film 'Soorarai Pottru' starring Suriya.

The film is set to release on July 12.