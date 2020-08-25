Alia not to compromise on her dream project

Alia Bhatt is one of the star heroines in the film industry. The actress is undergoing a tough phase right now with the nepotism debate going on in the media. She is also at the receiving end of trolls and abuses. However, she is strong and is waiting to resume the work on her next films. On the other side, the reports are going strong that Alia Bhatt will not be a part of RRR.

But, the sources close to the film unit and the heroine's team have refuted the rumours. It is Alia's dream to work with Rajamouli and in all the circumstances, she does not want to let the project go off from her hands. Alia is determined to do the film and no one from the film unit is also thinking about sacking the heroine.

Once the shoot begins, Alia will adjust her dates and finish her portions.