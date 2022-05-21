Allu Arjun, AR Murugadoss film on cards?

We have been hearing that AR Murugadoss will be working with Allu Arjun for a big budget pan-India project, but there has been no official update on the same.

The latest we hear is that Murugadoss is secretly working on the film with Allu Arjun. He is currently occupied with the scripting part.



Murugadoss is working on the right script that would suit Allu Arjun and he is constantly in talks with the 'Pushpa' actor.

Allu Arjun and Murugadoss are taking part in story discussions frequently and they are seriously contemplating a potential collaboration. If things go as planned, Allu Arjun might commence shooting for Murugadoss's film once he is done with Pushpa 2. But nothing is official for now though.