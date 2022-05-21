  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Allu Arjun, AR Murugadoss film on cards?

Allu Arjun and AR Murugadoss
x

Allu Arjun and AR Murugadoss

Highlights

We have been hearing that AR Murugadoss will be working with Allu Arjun for a big budget pan-India project, but there has been no official update on the same.

We have been hearing that AR Murugadoss will be working with Allu Arjun for a big budget pan-India project, but there has been no official update on the same.

The latest we hear is that Murugadoss is secretly working on the film with Allu Arjun. He is currently occupied with the scripting part.

Murugadoss is working on the right script that would suit Allu Arjun and he is constantly in talks with the 'Pushpa' actor.

Allu Arjun and Murugadoss are taking part in story discussions frequently and they are seriously contemplating a potential collaboration. If things go as planned, Allu Arjun might commence shooting for Murugadoss's film once he is done with Pushpa 2. But nothing is official for now though.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X