Amala Paul getting busy with OTT projects

Of late, many silver screen stars are showing interesting in moving to digital platforms. Already, many actors have made their digital debuts in the past. Soon, Amala Paul is also making her web debut. The actress already has two projects lined up for the release. Now, she signed her third web project.

According to the sources, Amala Paul recently signed a web series that will get simultaneously made in both Tamil and Telugu. The story is set in the early 70s and we hear that Amala is playing a bold role in the series. More details about this web series will be out soon.

Amala Paul is also acting in Netflix's Lust Stories Telugu remake. She is acting in the segment directed by Nandini Reddy. The anthology film will premiere on Netflix soon. On the other hand, Amala is also acting in another web series that is being made based on the life of Parveen Babi.