AMB Cinemas achieves great feat; celebrates in a grand scale

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s entered into multiplex business with AMB Cinemas in Sarath City Capital Mall located in Gachibowli. It is co-owned by Suniel Narang and Bharat Narang of Asian Cinema. AMB Cinemas has recently achieved a great feat. The multiplex completed successful five years, Namrata Shirodkar and Gautam Ghattamneni attended the five-year celebration ceremony.

Alongside them, Suniel Narang, Bharat Narang, and Jhanvi Narang also graced the occasion. The celebrations were conducted on a large scale. The top patrons of the cinemas were given special Mahesh Babu-signed merchandise. Gautam Ghattamaneni awarded the AMB staff with gifts.

On this occasion, AMB Cinemas introduced the Guntur Karam menu and special anniversary combos, which were loved by cine-goers. A special 5-year logo was released. Also, a few exciting contests and gifts were given to the movie buffs.

