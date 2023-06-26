Amitabh welcomes Kamal on board for Project K

It’s official that legendary actor Kamal Haasan will be playing a key role in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s highly-anticipated sci-fi thriller, “Project K.” The stalwart actor-filmmaker has been given a warm welcome by the film’s principal cast and crew, including the Hindi film legend Amitabh Bachchan.



Amitabh tweeted, “Welcome Kamal. Great working with you again. It’s been a while!” In his response, Kamal took to Twitter and thanked Big B. In his response, Kamal tweeted, “Thank you for the love Amit Ji @SrBachchan.” Kamal also said he is “looking forward to collaborating with Prabhas, producer Ashwini Dutt, director Nag Ashwin, actresses Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani and music composer Santhosh Narayanan on Project K.

Kamal is rumored to be playing a grey shade character in this high budget pan-international film. “Project K” will be hitting theaters on January 12, 2024 as a Sankranthi festive treat for fans.

