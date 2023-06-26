  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Amitabh welcomes Kamal on board for Project K

Amitabh welcomes Kamal on board for Project K
x

Amitabh welcomes Kamal on board for Project K

Highlights

It’s official that legendary actor Kamal Haasan will be playing a key role in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s highly-anticipated sci-fi thriller, “Project K.”

It’s official that legendary actor Kamal Haasan will be playing a key role in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s highly-anticipated sci-fi thriller, “Project K.” The stalwart actor-filmmaker has been given a warm welcome by the film’s principal cast and crew, including the Hindi film legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh tweeted, “Welcome Kamal. Great working with you again. It’s been a while!” In his response, Kamal took to Twitter and thanked Big B. In his response, Kamal tweeted, “Thank you for the love Amit Ji @SrBachchan.” Kamal also said he is “looking forward to collaborating with Prabhas, producer Ashwini Dutt, director Nag Ashwin, actresses Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani and music composer Santhosh Narayanan on Project K.

Kamal is rumored to be playing a grey shade character in this high budget pan-international film. “Project K” will be hitting theaters on January 12, 2024 as a Sankranthi festive treat for fans.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X