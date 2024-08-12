Anchor Varshini Launches Nails N Beyond Showroom at Nexus Mall, Kukat Pally

The grand opening of the Nails N Beyond showroom took place on Sunday at the Nexus Mall in Kukat Pally, with popular actress and anchor Varshini Soundarajan presiding over the inauguration. Nails N Beyond, an affiliate of Naturals, brings a diverse range of nail art products and services to cater to the growing interest in nail aesthetics.

Situated on the second floor of the buzzing Nexus Mall, the new showroom aims to meet the increasing demand for high-quality nail art. The store features a wide variety of nail art options, reflecting the evolving trends in beauty where nails are considered as important as skin and hair.



During the launch event, Varshini Soundarajan expressed her enthusiasm for the brand, noting its appeal among women. She shared a personal anecdote about her experience in the U.S.A, where she was surprised to see a girl with nail art even while begging. Varshini marked the widespread popularity of nail art, emphasising that it has become goor business with outlets now found in every street.



Nails N Beyond is already planning to expand, with intentions to open additional branches in the near future. Varshini extended her best wishes to the management for the success of the new venture.



