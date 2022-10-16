‘Ari’ team comes with unique character names

The makers of 'Ari', a film featuring Anasuya, Sai Kumar, and others in the lead roles have unveiled the first looks of the characters in an interesting manner. It brings intrigue on the film straight away.

Anasuya's character is named Jealousy, Sai Kumar's character is named Pride, Srikanth Iyengar's character is Anger, Surabhi Prabhavati's character is named Attachment, Viva Harsha's character is named Lust, and Subhaleka Sudhakar is seen as Greedy. These interesting character first looks posters pack a punch and as per reports, this film is based on the sociology of how a human being should not live.

This film has wrapped the shoot and it is gearing up for release soon. The film is presented by Aarvi Reddy under Aarvi Cinemas banner. It is produced by Srinivas Ramireddy, Seshu Maramreddy. 'Paper Boy' film director Jayshankarr is directing the film. Jayshankarr's independent film "Vitamin She" garnered 45mn views in OTT platform.