Atlee and Priya Share the Joyful News of Their Second Pregnancy

There’s plenty to celebrate in filmmaker Atlee’s house these days, as he and wife producer-actor Priya Atlee announced that Atlee Priya second pregnancy! Taking to Instagram, the couple penned a sweet note and went along with some adorable pictures of their growing family, featuring son Meer and their fur babies. Fans instantly fell in love with their announcement.

Dressed up in pretty mehndi-coloured dresses, Priya holds her baby bump cuddling into Atlee’s beaming face in the Instagram pictures. Heart attacks were caused when cute-as-a-button Meer joined them for the picture shoot and posed like a proud big brother!

Pets from the family joined the duo in the pictures too, casually resting around their parents. Priya even signed off the note with all their names, including the fur babies. She wrote: “Our home is about to get even cosier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love and prayers. With love Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee and Goofy.”

Fans and celebrities reacted to the news with love. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Atlee, “So so beautiful. Congratulations, my beautiful mama.” Soon actress Keerthy Suresh commented as well, blessing the couple with hearts and cute emojis. Several friends from the industry left lovely comments as well.