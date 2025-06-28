Atlee unveils trailer of ‘Phoenix’, hails Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya’s action debut

Renowned Indian filmmaker Atlee has unveiled the trailer of the upcoming action drama ‘Phoenix’, which marks the lead debut of Surya Sethupathi, son of acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi. Atlee, praising the team’s dedication, described the film as “a product of pure hard work.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Atlee wrote, “Phoenix is a product of pure hardwork. @ActionAnlarasu master’s long-awaited directorial debut—and what a stunning one! Can’t wait to finally share the trailer with you all.” The film is directed by noted stunt choreographer Anal Arasu, making his directorial debut.

The trailer introduces an intense crime-thriller setting. It opens with a police officer recounting the murder of a powerful man's son-in-law, who suffered 36 stab wounds. The attacker, a young boy, is now lodged in a juvenile home in Chengalpattu, prompting an investigation into possible motives and family rivalries.

Surya Sethupathi plays a fierce and determined young fighter, portrayed as a kickboxer who is relentlessly pursued by enemies. A voiceover likens him to a phoenix—a symbol of resilience and rebirth. One powerful dialogue underlines the theme of resistance: “Why should they always win? Shouldn’t we ever taste victory?”

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Sampath, Devadarshini, Ajay Ghosh, and others.

‘Phoenix’ is produced by Rajalakshmy ANL Arasu under AK Braveman Picturess, with music by Sam CS, cinematography by Velraj R, and editing by National Award-winner Praveen K.L. Stunt choreography, a major highlight, is by Anal Arasu himself.

The film promises a gripping action narrative with emotional depth and is set to mark an impactful entry for Surya Sethupathi into Tamil cinema.