Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Rumor – May Release Early on December 7

Fans thought the trailer would release with Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19.

Now, a rumor says it may come on Sunday, December 7 at 7 pm ET.

That is 4 pm PT and just past midnight in BST.

This would be different from Marvel’s usual schedule.

No Confirmation Yet

Marvel has not said anything official.

Fans will soon know if the trailer drops on December 7 or not.

Clue from Fantastic Four

Marvel posts a Sunday clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The clip shows the First Family having dinner.

Marvel keeps posting it even after the movie came out in theatres, digital, and Blu-ray.

Doctor Doom Link

Doctor Doom is the villain in Avengers: Doomsday.

The post-credit scene in First Steps shows Doom with baby Franklin.

If Doom appears in the Sunday clip with Doomsday footage, it will be a clever Marvel move.