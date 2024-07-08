‘Bharateeyudu 2’ pre-release event builds a palpable sense of anticipation

The pre-release event for "Bharateeyudu 2" ("Indian 2"), the much-anticipated sequel to the iconic "Bharateeyudu,"was a star-studded celebration as the film gears up for its release on July 12th.





Universal Star Kamal Haasan, the heart and soul of the film, took to the stage to express his gratitude for the unwavering support from fans over the decades. With characteristic humor, he remarked that Brahmanandam had already spoken his heart. Kamal highlighted the film's relevance to contemporary society, focusing on its messages of humanity and the everyday lives of ordinary people. He expressed his joy at reuniting with director Shankar after 28 years and lauded the dedication of the entire cast and crew.





Director Shankar, known for his visionary approach, revealed the journey of "Bharateeyudu 2" from its initial concept to its grand execution. He explained how the film drew inspiration from real-life events, particularly corruption, which resonated with the character of Senapati. Shankar praised Kamal Haasan's unparalleled acting prowess, noting his dedication to the role, which included enduring long hours with prosthetic makeup. He also commended the entire cast, including Siddharth, Rakul Preet, S.J. Surya, Bobby Simha, and Samuthirakani. Shankar also mentioned his upcoming Telugu film, "Game Changer," starring Ram Charan.



SJ Surya, who plays a pivotal role in the film, echoed Shankar's praise for Kamal Haasan, highlighting his dedication and commitment. Siddharth, reuniting with Shankar after 20 years, described working with Kamal Haasan as a privilege and emphasized the film's message of hope.

Rakul Preet shared her excitement for the project, praising the cast and crew, while Brahmanandam expressed his admiration for Kamal Haasan's dedication. Bobby Simha expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work on such a significant project, and lyricists Suddala Ashok Teja, KasarlaShyam, and Ramajogaiah Shastri shared their enthusiasm for their contributions.

The event concluded with a palpable sense of anticipation, promising a cinematic experience that will resonate across generations.