Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Continues to Dominate the Box Office, Grossing Rs 247 Crore

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become a huge box office hit as it grossed Rs 247 crore by the end of its fourth weekend. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film has now become Aaryan's highest-grossing film.

The film had a strong opening as it earned Rs 35 crore on its first day. It also quickly crossed Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend, showing strong audience interest. Its success continued in the following weeks, with Rs 158.25 crore in the second week and Rs 58 crore in the third week.

The film's ongoing success is largely due to positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth, which attracted even more viewers over time.

This support kept the film performing strongly at the box office.

In its third week, the film added Rs 23.35 crore to its total. During its fourth weekend, it earned Rs 1.4 crore on Friday, Rs 2.7 crore on Saturday, and Rs 3.4 crore on Sunday, bringing the weekend total to Rs 7.5 crore.

With these numbers, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to cross the Rs 250 crore milestone soon.

The film also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav.

has become one of the highest-grossing films of 2024, setting a new box office record for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series.

Producer Bhushan Kumar has hinted at the possibility of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, though the storyline is still being developed