‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ trailer: This time Rooh Baba has double trouble
The much-anticipated trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene, has finally dropped. Set in the haunting backdrop of Kolkata, the trailer teases an intense and comedic storyline, blending horror with laughter.
The three-minute trailer begins with the eerie reopening of the haunted haveli’s doors, where Kartik’s character, Rooh Baba, finds himself in an even more dangerous situation. This time, he will face not one but two Manjulikas. The original Manjulika, played by Vidya Balan, returns from the first installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and the second is portrayed by Madhuri Dixit in this latest chapter.
In this third installment, Kartik reprises his role as a conman pretending to be a mystical baba, while Triptii Dimri plays his love interest. Rajpal Yadav also returns as the beloved Chota Pandit, promising more hilarious moments. The trailer hints at an exciting showdown between Rooh Baba and the two menacing Manjulikas, filled with action, mystery, and humor.
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise first launched in 2007 with Akshay Kumar headlining alongside Vidya Balan. The 2022 sequel introduced Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, along with Kiara Advani. Now, with the third part, the film continues to build on its spooky legacy with a thrilling horror-comedy twist.
Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also boasts a star-studded supporting cast, including Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2024.