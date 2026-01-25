Try fish taco recipes on National Fish Taco Day

National Fish Taco Day 2026 is more than just a food celebration — it is a tribute to a dish that blends coastal tradition, street-food culture and modern global tastes. Originating in Mexico’s Baja California region, fish tacos have evolved into a worldwide favourite, loved for their freshness, versatility and balance of textures and flavours. Try these recipes to celebrate fish taco on National Fish Taco Day.

1. Classic Baja Fish Tacos

Ingredients:

500 g white fish (cod, haddock or tilapia)

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Cold sparkling water (for batter)

Oil for frying

Corn tortillas

Toppings:

Shredded cabbage

Pico de gallo or fresh salsa

Lime wedges

Creamy Sauce:

½ cup mayonnaise or sour cream

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp garlic (minced)

Method:

Mix flour, spices and salt. Add sparkling water to make a light batter. Dip fish pieces and fry until golden and crisp. Warm tortillas, add fish, top with cabbage, salsa and creamy sauce. Serve with lime.

2. Grilled Fish Tacos with Avocado Salsa

Ingredients:

500 g fish fillets (mahi-mahi, salmon or tilapia)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp garlic powder

Juice of 1 lime

Salt to taste

Flour or corn tortillas

Avocado Salsa:

1 ripe avocado (diced)

1 small tomato (chopped)

1 tbsp onion (finely chopped)

Fresh coriander

Lime juice and salt

Method:

Marinate fish with oil, spices and lime for 15 minutes. Grill until flaky. Warm tortillas, add fish and spoon over avocado salsa. Garnish with coriander.