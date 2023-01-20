Big News: Manchu Manoj Announces His Next Movie 'What The Fish' And Surprises His Fans…

Tollywood's ace actor Manchu Manoj finally announced his new movie after six long years. Actually, he was creating a buzz on social media by dropping hints about his surprise from the past few days. Well, most of them taught that he would announce big news about his wedding but finally, it's about his new movie. Besides announcing the title of the movie, the makers also dropped a poster and made the day for the fans of this Manchu clan young actor.



Manchu Manoj also shared the title poster of his new movie on the Twitter page… Take a look!

It's been a long time since I did any film but I'm blessed to have had all your love upon me all these years and it's high time to give back all the Love ❤️ Here's Announcing my NEXT❤️🚀 #WhatTheFish 🤪🥸🤩🥳😎💫 A crazy film that'll give you all a CRAZYYYYY experience :) pic.twitter.com/tUx7SofoRu — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) January 20, 2023

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "It's been a long time since I did any film but I'm blessed to have had all your love upon me all these years and it's high time to give back all the Love. Here's Announcing my NEXT #WhatTheFish . A crazy film that'll give you all a CRAZYYYYY experience".

Although Manoj's face is not visible in the poster, those foreigners who are seen riding bikes and a car made it worth watching. The animated stuff of the Bing Bang Lottery and Bar also caught the attention.

Manoj pulled the attention with his title itself and the tagline 'Manam Manam Barampuram' took it to the next level. This movie is being directed by Varun Korukonda and is being produced by 6ix cinemas banner.

Manoj's sister Lakshmi also shared the poster and wrote, "I now breathe fully. Truly CANNOT wait to see the madness you will bring to the screens. Racha racha only. Love u manuuuuuuuu ur fan".

Well, the shooting of this movie will take place in Toronto and other places of Canada for almost 75 days. Further details of the cast and crew will be announced soon!