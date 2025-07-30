Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen promise a heartwarming family entertainer with ‘Sir Madam’

After a successful run in Tamil, Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s rom-com family drama Sir Madam is all set for its Telugu release on August 1. Directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films, the film is promoted as "A Rugged Love Story".

At a press meet in Hyderabad, Vijay Sethupathi expressed confidence in the Telugu version, saying, “This story is universally relatable. I even learned how to make parathas for my role. Working with Nithya was a joy, and we had a great family-like atmosphere on set.”

Nithya Menen, who dubbed for herself in Telugu, shared, “It’s been a while since I did a Telugu film, and I’m thrilled to return with this one. It’s a heartwarming story, not just about a couple but about family. The Telugu audience will definitely connect with it.”

Director Pandiraj described the film as a blend of love, comedy, action, and family emotions, praising the lead actors for their performances. Director Nandini Reddy called it “a home-food kind of film” with immense repeat value.

Cinematographer Sukumar, lyricist Rambabu Gosala, and NVR Cinemas’ Suresh also expressed their excitement, highlighting the universal appeal and family-friendly nature of the movie.

Producer Thyagarajan added, “The film has already achieved success in Tamil, and we are confident of receiving the same love from Telugu audiences.” Sir Madam aims to deliver heartfelt entertainment to families this August.