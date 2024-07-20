Bobby Simha defends ‘Indian 2’ amidst criticism, sparks social media backlash

The highly anticipated sequel to the iconic 1996 film, Indian 2, hit theaters on July 12, but has not met expectations, receiving negative reviews from both audiences and critics. The film, directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan, faced considerable backlash upon its release. Bobby Simha, who also features in the film, has recently addressed the criticism in an interview, which has since ignited a heated response on social media.

In his interview, Simha defended Indian 2 by criticizing its reviewers. He suggested that many critics over-analyze the film and fail to appreciate it for its merits. Simha claimed that some people criticize films to appear more intelligent rather than acknowledging their quality. He emphasized that the opinions of general audiences, particularly families who enjoyed the film, are what truly matter. According to Simha, the film should not be judged until its sequel, Indian 3, is released.

Simha explained, “People often believe they are intelligent. When something is genuinely good, they fear looking foolish if they acknowledge it, so they find reasons to criticize instead. We shouldn't pay attention to them. Our focus should be on the audience, particularly the families who enjoyed the film.”

The actor's comments quickly went viral, leading to a flurry of reactions online. Critics on social media were quick to slam Simha for his remarks. One user commented, “#BobbySimha rather than you blaming audiences, admit the flaws in the movie and try to entertain audiences genuinely. Please re-watch your brilliant performances in #Indian2 again. Don't underestimate audiences.”

Another user added, “This Is Why Despite A National Award, Bobby Simha’s Career Has Taken A Downside,” suggesting that his career has been affected by his controversial statements.

However, not everyone agreed with the backlash. Some defended Simha, arguing that he was not blaming the general audience but rather criticizing film critics who tend to focus on negatives. A defender remarked, “Trackers from the morning misleading. If you listen clearly he never blamed the audience. Don't twist his statement. He is clearly talking about the so-called film intellectuals who always find negatives in all the films.”

Indian 2 also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet, and Samuthirakani, among others. In the film, Kamal Haasan reprises his role as the legendary Senapathy. Meanwhile, Indian 3 is already in the works and is tentatively scheduled for release by January 2025, though further details are still awaited.