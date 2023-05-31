10 Years of YJHD: Karan Johar, Ayan And Kalki Recall Their Fun Moments Spent On The Sets

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani movie was a trendsetter. It turned into a blockbuster and stole the hearts of the audience. As the movie clocked 10 years, director Ayan Mukerji, producer Karan Johar and lead actress Kalki Koechlin shared a special video and penned heartfelt notes reminiscing the beautiful memories.



Ayan Mukerji

Along with sharing a small video, he also wrote, “YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that…

Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me!

Strangely, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released …

(Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough…!)

But when I’m older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie atleast once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie !

In the recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me… and I’m thinking they will say something about Brahmāstra, and then they started talking about YJHD ! So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani… and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years!

Also sharing a Director’s Note I had written at the time, in my story which someone special from my team shared with me a few days ago… and it brought back all kinds of memories for me ! Yup”.

Kalki

She also shared the same video and expressed her happiness for being part of that movie. How we’ve all grown and learnt since then and yet some things I can’t imagine any different, like @deepikapadukone will always be teaching us a dance step we can’t follow, @adityaroykapur will always be our big Lebowski, Ranbir will always play a prank that makes us squeal and @ayan_mukerji will always ask us uncomfortably personal questions that lead to the best conversations… loved the memories we collected here, happy 10 years guys”.

Karan Johar

He also expresses his happiness by penning a small note… “Time flies…especially when a film like #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani never gets old. This was a special story which really got the heart and the pulse of the generation and many more to come…And what a dream team that told this story of dreams so beautifully!!! #10YearsOfYJHD”.

The story of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani movie showcases how Deepika and Ranbir bond up during a trekking trip. Although Deepika tries to express her feelings, Ranbir leaves India to get settled in his career. But, they share the same feelings even after 10 years and cherish their dreams more than bonds.