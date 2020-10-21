25 Years Of DDLJ: Aamir Khan Drops A Perfect Synopsis Of This Classic Love Tale

As we all know classic love drama 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' clocked 25 years, the whole social media is filled with the hashtags like DDLJ25 which are creating a buzz!!! From Shah Rukh Khan to Kajol and Karan Johar to Anupam Kher, many of the actors of this movie have reminisced their journey with this cult movie and dropped their heart-warming notes on their social media accounts. Now, Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan also joined the bandwagon and shared a perfect synopsis on DDLJ in his own swag…

He took to his Twitter page and left a note and applauded the whole team of DDLJ for their wonderful work…









He wrote, "A hero who discovers his conscience, a heroine who finds her voice, a villain who has a change of heart, DDLJ appealed to the kinder, nicer, higher self within all of us. 25 years of a film that continues to charm the world. Thank you Adi, Kajol, Shahrukh, and the entire team of DDLJ".

With this tweet, Aamir Khan expressed his gratitude towards DDLJ team for coming up with such cult movie which is ruling the hearts of movie buffs even after 25 years.

'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' movie is directed by Aditya Chopra and was bankrolled by Yash Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner. It was released on 20th October, 1995 and still holds the place in Bollywood classic movies list. This movie had Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah and Pooja played prominent roles in this movie.

Well, this classic movie will be featured in London's Leicester Square's 'Scenes in the Square' and even the bronze statue of SRK and Kajol will be unveiled in upcoming Spring 2021 in a special celebratory event on the occasion of 25 years of DDLJ…