A New Poster From Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah’s Darlings Is Unveiled

Bollywood's ace actress Alia Bhatt is making her debut in the digital world with Darlings movie. Being a dark comedy film, it has Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. From a few days, the makers are treating the netizens with new posters and promos. Off late, they unveiled one more new poster and showcased a glimpse of the lead actress's sadism!



Alia Bhatt also shared the new poster from the Darlings movie on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!



In this poster, Alia Bhatt is seen holding a gun lighter while Shefali Shah is seen with an injection! In the background Vijay Varma is seen tied-up with a dupatta and is seen sitting on a cylinder! Sharing the poster, Alia also wrote, "Iss lighter mein bas pyaar hai darlings.

Kal trailer mein dekh lena. #Darlings #DarlingsOnNetflix".

This poster also unveiled the trailer launch date and it will be unveiled tomorrow i.e on 25th July, 2022! Both the ladies looked awesome in the classy appeals!

Being a black comedy movie, this Force 2 writer Jasmeet K. Reen directorial is Alia Bhatt's first production venture under the Eternal Sunshine Productions banner. It is also co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and will premier only on Netflix from 5th August, 2022! It has an ensemble cast of Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan!