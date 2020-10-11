Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Shares Her Thoughts On Depression

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has motivated all her fans on 'World Mental Health Day'. She doled out that, she suffered from 'Depression' and gave a few wonderful remedies on how to come out of this mental issue. Ira dropped a video on her Instagram and said a few tips on how to overcome mental issues…

Ira shared a video and doled out that, she was suffering from depression and also took doctor's help to recover. She also said, she is feeling much better now. She also said, she was clinically depressed and want to get connected to her fans. Ira also wants to take her fans on a journey and posed questions, "Why am I depressed and who am I to get depressed?".



Ira also jotted down a few motivational words beside this post, "A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together.



There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way.

Let's start a conversation.

Happy World Mental Health Day."

With this post, she created awareness among people about 'Depression' and asked them to start a conversation and get the answers for their thoughts.



Off late, Ira Khan also showed off her amazing 'Tattoo' artistry and did her first tattoo for Nupur Shikare.

Ira beautifully inked 'Anchor' tattoo on Nupur's hand and showed off her ace tattooing skills. She also wrote, "Bucket list item #5:



Done.

I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO!



ME.

Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible.

Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career."



Great going Ira…

