Abhishek Bachchan Basking in Birthday Glow, Warmed by Dad's Heartfelt Note and "Ghoomer" Accolades

Abhishek Bachchan's birthday this year was extra special, not just because he turned a year older, but also because it came amidst the warm showers of appreciation for his recently released film "Ghoomer" and a heartfelt message from his father, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh, ever the doting dad, took to social media to express his pride in his son, showering him with love and admiration. "My prayers, my admiration, and love to you Abhishek," he wrote, acknowledging not just the recent awards "Ghoomer" bagged, but Abhishek's deservingness of "many more past, present, and future." This outpouring of affection sent fans and industry members into a tizzy, with the comment section overflowing with birthday wishes and praise for both Abhishek and the film.

But what exactly is "Ghoomer" that has garnered such acclaim? Helmed by the renowned R Balki, the film delves into the inspiring journey of a coach, played by Abhishek, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters a paraplegic sportsperson (Saiyami Kher). Their paths intertwine, weaving a tale of resilience, societal challenges, and the unwavering human spirit, all brought to life by Balki's signature storytelling style.

Amitabh wasn't just a proud father on social media; he was also a captivated viewer. After thoroughly enjoying "Ghoomer," he penned a heartfelt review, lauding the film and its makers. He praised the simplicity of the narrative, the director's deft touch in handling a complex theme, and the relatable portrayal of emotions surrounding victory, defeat, and the human struggle for success. He even acknowledged the universality of the film's message, resonating with anyone who has ever faced setbacks and risen above them.

Looking ahead, both Abhishek and Amitabh have exciting projects on the horizon. While details about Abhishek's upcoming ventures remain under wraps, Amitabh is gearing up for a sci-fi action thriller alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, titled "Kalki 2898 AD." He also has a courtroom drama film, "Section 84," in the pipeline.