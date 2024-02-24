Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya opens up about challenges of playing smaller roles

Dibyendu Bhattacharya, celebrated for his memorable performances in films like 'Maqbool,' 'Black Friday,' 'Dev D.,' and 'Lootera,' recently shed light on the inherent difficulties faced by actors when taking on smaller roles compared to larger, more prominent ones.

In an exclusive conversation, Bhattacharya shared his insights, explaining that portraying smaller roles poses a unique set of challenges. The actor emphasized that, unlike larger characters, where performers have the luxury of time to delve into the intricacies of their roles, smaller parts demand a swift immersion into the character within a limited timeframe.

Bhattacharya elaborated, stating, "Smaller roles are very difficult to play compared to the bigger characters. For smaller roles, people have huge expectations from you, and it’s particularly tricky because you enter the unit which has been working on the narrative for so long, and you have to crack the creative energy and then get into the groove for one or two days."

Currently featuring in the newly released streaming show 'Poacher,' where he takes on the role of the field director from the Kerala Forest Department, Bhattacharya highlighted the challenging nature of smaller roles. He explained that actors tackling these roles face the daunting task of quickly adapting to the established narrative, understanding their characters, and seamlessly integrating their performances with a unit that has already found its rhythm.

As Bhattacharya continues to captivate audiences with his versatile performances, his perspective offers a glimpse into the intricate dynamics and demands that actors navigate, providing a deeper understanding of the craft behind the scenes.