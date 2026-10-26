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Adnan Sami praises wife for freshly baked breads as he enjoys Sunday brunch with ‘friends like family’
In Short
Adnan Sami shares moments from his Sunday brunch with close friends and praises wife Roya Sami Khan for baking fresh homemade breads with love.
Mumbai: Singer-composer Adnan Sami shared a glimpse of his Sunday brunch with friends, describing it as a beautiful feeling to spend time with “friends like family” over delicious food and lovely conversations.
Adnan took to Instagram, where he praised his wife, Roya Sami Khan, for freshly baking different varieties of bread at home with love.
He wrote: “The most beautiful feeling is to start a Sunday morning with friends like family and break bread together over brunch with delicious food along with lovely conversations! All the different breads were freshly baked at home with love by my beloved wife @royasamikhan jan!”
Sami performs Indian and Western music in many languages, including Hindi, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. He has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to music.
His most notable instrument is the piano. He has been credited as "the first musician to have played the santoor and Indian classical music on the piano". He was raised and educated in the United Kingdom. He was previously a Canadian citizen, but became a naturalised Indian citizen in 2016.
Some of his iconic songs include "Lift Karadey," "Kabhi To Nazar Milao," “Kabhi Nahi”, "Tera Chehra," "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein," and "Bhar Do Jholi Meri," to name a few.
Earlier this month, Sami remembered his late mother Naureen on her death anniversary and said that he carries her with him in every breath.
In his emotional post on Instagram, he said that while she may no longer be physically present, her love and memories continue to remain a part of his life. Adnan also recalled his mother and the deep void her absence has left behind.
He went on to reflect on the memories they shared and the values she passed on to him, including love, strength, patience and forgiveness.
Adnan Sami’s mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan, died on October 7, 2024, at the age of 77.
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