Cyclone alert: Hyderabad IMD sounds red alert for heavy rain in Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) , Hyderabad Centre, has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy downpours likely in several Telangana districts bordering Andhra Pradesh on October 29.

According to IMD officials, a red alert has been issued for Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahabubabad districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy falls, is likely. An orange alert has been issued for Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 50-60 kmph are likely in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanumakonda districts.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected in the remaining districts. Temperatures are likely to fall across Telangana over the next week, officials said.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued a bulletin on the severe cyclonic system over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. The system was located about 450 km north-northwest of Sri Vijayapuram in the Andaman Islands, 820 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 910 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 1,010 km east-southeast of Machilipatnam and 1,080 km east of Bapatla.

The system is likely to move westwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal in the early hours of October 26. It is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 27. The system may further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast by the morning of October 28.

The cyclone is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam from the morning to early afternoon of October 28. Maximum sustained wind speeds during landfall may reach 115-125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph.