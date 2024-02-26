After ‘Hrithik’s ‘Fighter,’ ‘Article 370’ faces ban in Gulf countries

The Bollywood film “Article 370,” featuring Yami Gautam and Priyamani in pivotal roles, has been banned in Gulf countries. The ban comes in the wake of objections to certain scenes in the movie related to Pakistan. This development follows a recent trend, as Gulf countries had previously banned Hrithik Roshan's aerial action drama “Fighter.”



Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, “Article 370” is a political drama that explores sensitive themes. Despite its ban in Gulf countries, the film garnered attention in India and grossed around Rs. 22 crores in its opening weekend. The ban underscores the complexities associated with political narratives in films that involve neighboring countries, leading to restrictions in certain regions.

The Gulf countries have been vigilant in evaluating and regulating the content of films to align with cultural sensitivities and avoid potential controversies. As Article 370 faces restrictions in these regions, the filmmakers and distributors may need to navigate such challenges when addressing political themes in future projects aimed at international audiences.