AIIMS Doctor Sudhir Gupta Confirms That Sushant Singh's Committed Suicide Ruling Out Murder Allegations

The latest development in Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh's case is creating noise in social media. According to the sources, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Sudhir Gupta completely ruled out the 'Murder' allegations in this case. He confirmed that Sushant Singh committed suicide.

He said, "Sushant's death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out…". The panel of AIIMS doctors was revaluating Sushant Singh's post-mortem report based on 20% of the sample available with them. Even the forensic agencies also worked on the sample available and also examined laptop, two hard disks, a canon camera and two mobile phones.

Even the AIIMS panel submitted their report to the Central Bureau of Investigation on 29th September. They also examined the autopsy report which was submitted by the Cooper Hospital after Sushant Singh's death. Thus, AIIMS doctors panel has concluded that there is no foul play in Sushant Singh's case confirming it as a suicide.

But Sushant Singh family's lawyer Vikas Singh released a statement and said, "Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to the murder of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Doctor who is part of the AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it's death by strangulation and not suicide."

But Dr Sudhir Gupta has termed all these allegations are incorrect and said, "The investigation is still going on. What he is saying is not correct. We can't conclude simply on murder or suicide based on just ligature marks and scene of the crime. Need more investigation which is still going on and not concluded."

Well, Bollywood's young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on 14th June 2020 by hanging himself to the ceiling. His sudden death sent shock waves to Indian Film Industry and thus Central Government has handover this case to CBI. Off late, even drug links in Bollywood came out after investigating Rhea and Showik. We need to wait to know a complete truth.