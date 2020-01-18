Ajay Devgn's Next Movie Is Titled As 'Maidaan'

After the successful movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn is ready with his next movie titled 'Maidaan'. After the biopic of Tanhaji, the epic warrior, Ajay again picked another biopic and is ready to step into the shoes of ace football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

This movie has Priyamani as the female lead… This national award-winning actress bagged this lucky chance and this update is announced by the trade analyst Taran Adarsh a few hours back… Have a look!

#Update: National Award winning actress #PriyaMani paired opposite #AjayDevgn in #Maidaan... Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma [#BadhaaiHo]... Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta... 27 Nov 2020 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2020

This Amit Ravindrenath directorial is produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta under Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP banners.

This sports drama is going to hit the screens on 27th November, 2020.