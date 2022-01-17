Akshay And Twinkle Khanna Shower Love On Each Other On The Occasion Of Their 21st Wedding Anniversary

Today is a special day for all the fans of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna… They are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary and are enjoying a holiday trip at Ranthambore National Park. On this special day, the couple wished each other through social media and showered love sharing beautiful pics.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay shared a pic with his dear wife Tina on his Instagram page and showered all his love on his Instagram page jotting down, "Twenty one years since we've been married and yet it feels like I'm just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first Happy Anniversary Tina #21YearsOfAdventure". Akshay and Tina are all in smiles and posed to cams having some cool drinks!

Twinkle Khanna

On the other side, even Twinkle Khanna also shared the lovely pic and wrote, "Twenty one years since we've been married and yet it feels like I'm just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first. Happy Anniversary Tina #21YearsOfAdventure".

Both are seen at a small café and are busy staring each other. Akshay looked handsome wearing an orange hoodie while Tina also wore a sweatshirt!

Akshay shared a beautiful video of feeding a cow along with daughter and was all happy jotting down, "मिट्टी की ख़ुशबू, गाय को चारा देना, पेड़ों की ठंडी हवाएँ…एक अलग ही ख़ुशी है अपने बच्चे को यह सब महसूस करवाने में. अब बस कल उसे जंगल में टाइगर भी दिख जाए तो सोने पे सुहागा!Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this."

He also shared a video of the Tiger and stated that mission Ranthambore is accomplished! He also wrote, "सोने पे सुहागा माँगा था, ये तो उस से भी बढ़ कर हो गया. Absolutely fascinated to see this majestic beauty today. Mission Ranthambore accomplished. Copy that!"

Speaking about Akshay Kumar's work front, his Prithviraj movie has been postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Next, he will be seen in Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bhandan, Ram Setu, Mission Cindrella and OMG – Oh My God 2 movies.

Happy wedding anniversary Twinkle and Akshay Kumar…