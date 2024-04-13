Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ strikes box office gold

The recently released action-packed comedy film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is captivating audiences worldwide with its perfect blend of adrenaline-pumping action and rib-tickling humor. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie has been receiving rave reviews and has already grossed an impressive Rs 55.14 crore globally, thanks to its massive popularity among moviegoers.

The film, which also features stellar performances from Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar, has been lauded for its gripping action sequences and the stellar performances delivered by its ensemble cast. Audiences have been thoroughly entertained by the movie's mix of excitement and humor, making it a must-watch for families seeking a wholesome cinematic experience.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, known for his previous blockbusters like 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Adding to the film's allure is the presence of Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, who portrays the antagonist, adding depth and intensity to the storyline.

From heart-stopping action sequences to gripping suspense and high-octane thrills, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' guarantees an unforgettable movie experience that leaves audiences hooked throughout. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, the movie is a testament to the collaborative efforts of a talented team of filmmakers and actors.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is currently playing in cinemas, drawing crowds eager to experience its action-packed extravaganza and hilarious comedic moments on the big screen.