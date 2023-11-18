Amaal Mallik, Daboo Malik & Aariana Chhibber deliver a sing-along love song ‘Chori Chori’

Dubbed the ‘Melody King’ by fans worldwide, singer-composer Amaal Mallik has embarked on another melody-making piece, this time collaborating with his father Daboo Malik and debutant singer Aariana Chhibber, creating a brilliant all-out sing-along breezy, sleazy, soulful, romantic track ‘Chori Chori’.

Having delivered many chartbusters in Indian films as well as many renowned singles such as ‘Tum Aaogey’ from ‘Bell Bottom’, and ‘Ye Aaina’ from the film ‘Kabir Singh’, the Melody King’s new romantic number ‘Chori Chori’ celebrates the innocence and beauty of first love.

Infusing the feeling and vibe of old-school romance movies, the song is a classy case of old-school meets new-school in this curious and intriguing mix.

A contrasting complement, ‘Chori Chori’ is a meeting of classic pop and old-style Bollywood music with a much more modern take.

Praising his father Daboo and co-singer Aariana, Amaal said: “The young and talented Aariana makes her debut with the super fun, breezy melody of #ChoriChori and I am super happy to be her co-singer on this one.

“The first time behind the mic isn’t easy and I’m proud of how she has got the pitch, the expressions, all the right nuances and feels throughout the song. What makes this one even more special is that it has been composed by my father, the magician Daboo.”

Composing the song, Daboo perfectly understood the duo’s strengths and made his instrumentation accordingly.

Ecstatic about collaborating with his son, Daboo said: “Supporting newcomers at MWM has always been our mainstay and once at the MWM Originals Academy, where I’m collaborating with young talents.

“Whether it’s singers, composers or lyrics writers, we came across a small demo which was so sweet, simple, innocent and fresh that we felt she was the right voice for a female teenage popstar as she has that freshness and simplicity in her voice, something that always connects with people and the younger audience.

He added: “With Amaal coming on board as a singer to support this new artist, who is making a debut, was exciting and I hope ‘Chori Chori’ is loved by every young person as it has that fresh approach and set of lyrics, something which we are very happy to share with the audiences.”

Out on all streaming platforms and Amaal’s YouTube page, ‘Chori Chori’ is jointly sung by Amaal and Aariana, composed by Daboo, written by Pranshu Rai and directed by Ayman Garry.